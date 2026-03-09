159th Fighter Wing Hosts Norwegian Foot March

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jacob Hall | Participants in the Norwegian Foot March, including members of the 159th Fighter Wing and U.S. Army, wait at the starting line before beginning an 18.6-mile march at the Plaquemines Parish Multi-Purpose Center in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, March 7, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile endurance march conducted while carrying a 25-pound rucksack and is designed to test physical and mental stamina. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jacob Hall | Participants in the Norwegian Foot March, including members of the 159th Fighter Wing...... read more read more

By Tech. Sgt. Cindy Au-Wiafe, Louisiana Air National Guard Public Affairs Office

BELLE CHASSE, La. – The 159th Fighter Wing hosted the Norwegian Foot March with support from the U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, beginning at the Plaquemines Parish Government Complex, March 7.

The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 as an endurance test for Soldiers entering the Norwegian Army. The march is designed to ensure troops can move long distances while carrying their equipment and remain combat effective afterward.

Participants march 18.6 miles while carrying a 25-pound rucksack and must complete the course within a designated time based on their age group to earn the Norwegian Foot March badge.

Hosting the event provided participating service members a break from the routine schedule of a drill weekend. Working alongside the Army, Coast Guard and local agencies also allowed the 159th FW to strengthen joint-force cooperation and connect with the surrounding community.

Hydration stations and snacks were available for participants with support from the Chiefs’ Council and the Top 3 organization.

“It took a lot of coordination with multiple agencies to successfully plan the Norwegian Foot March,” said Chief Master Sgt. Christy McGill, senior enlisted leader of the 159th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Flight and the event’s lead planner. “The greatest challenge was designing a route that was both safe from traffic and interesting enough to maintain participant morale.”

McGill said the 159th FW typically works alongside Army partners during hurricane responses and other natural disasters. Planning the Norwegian Foot March provided an opportunity for Airmen to participate in a morale event while training alongside other services.

U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Davis, protection officer in charge for the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, finished first with a time of 3 hours, 31 minutes.

“It was a great experience,” Davis said. “It was pretty easy up until mile 12 or so, then I started to feel the fatigue in my legs.”

From the Tulane University Army Reserve Officer Training Corps’ Orleans Battalion, brothers Oliver and Dennis McNully said they were proud to complete the march together.

“It’s good to have somebody there with you to cheer you on the whole way, and who better than your own flesh and blood,” Oliver McNully said. “It meant a lot to us, especially seeing my brother come through the same program as me. We knew it was going to be tough because neither of us had gone that far before. We knew at some point we would want to slow down, but we also knew we had to push past it and stick to the plan to the finish.”

The 159th Fighter Wing continues to promote teamwork among Soldiers and Airmen and was proud to host the Norwegian Foot March.