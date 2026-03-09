US Air Force, Allied Partners SOF members train in Greenland during AE26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Combat Controllers and Danish Frogmen work together to conduct high-angle rope rescue during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, March 4, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)