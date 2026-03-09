U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Combat Controllers and Danish Frogmen set up long-range communications during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, March 4, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 17:18
|Photo ID:
|9559806
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-PJ643-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|766.34 KB
|Location:
|KANGERLUSSUAQ, GL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Air Force, Allied Partners SOF members train in Greenland during AE26 [Image 6 of 6], by Bridget Donovan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.