(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Air Force, Allied Partners SOF members train in Greenland during AE26 [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Air Force, Allied Partners SOF members train in Greenland during AE26

    KANGERLUSSUAQ, GREENLAND

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Bridget Donovan 

    Arctic Edge

    U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Combat Controllers and Danish Frogmen set up long-range communications during ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26) in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, March 4, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 17:18
    Photo ID: 9559806
    VIRIN: 260305-A-PJ643-1001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 766.34 KB
    Location: KANGERLUSSUAQ, GL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Air Force, Allied Partners SOF members train in Greenland during AE26 [Image 6 of 6], by Bridget Donovan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Air Force, Allied Partners SOF members train in Greenland during AE26
    US Air Force, Allied Partners SOF members train in Greenland during AE26
    US Air Force, Allied Partners SOF members train in Greenland during AE26
    US Air Force, Allied Partners SOF members train in Greenland during AE26
    US Air Force, Allied Partners SOF members train in Greenland during AE26
    US Air Force, Allied Partners SOF members train in Greenland during AE26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlwaysVigilant
    arcticsecurity
    AE26
    ARCTICEDGE2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery