US Air Force, Allied Partners SOF members train in Greenland during AE26

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Combat Controllers and Danish Frogmen work together conducting high-angle rope rescue during ARCTIC EDGE 26 (AE26) in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, March 4, 2026. AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 17:18
|Photo ID:
|9559809
|VIRIN:
|260221-A-PJ643-1007
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|KANGERLUSSUAQ, GL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
