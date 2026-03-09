Combined operations blend officer and enlisted PME

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Monica Braden, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy student, participates in a joint immersive-learning exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. The Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy and Squadron Officer School merged for a day of collaboration to strengthen leadership ties and operational integration between senior enlisted and officer corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)