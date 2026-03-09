(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combined operations blend officer and enlisted PME [Image 5 of 7]

    Combined operations blend officer and enlisted PME

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Monica Braden, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy student, participates in a joint immersive-learning exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. The Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy and Squadron Officer School merged for a day of collaboration to strengthen leadership ties and operational integration between senior enlisted and officer corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 12:12
    Photo ID: 9559011
    VIRIN: 260305-F-MU520-1010
    Resolution: 4031x2682
    Size: 957.54 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
