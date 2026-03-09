U.S. Air Force Col. Stephanie Q. Wilson, Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education commander, addresses students from Squadron Officer School and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy during a combined operations welcome at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Ferguson)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 12:12
|Photo ID:
|9559000
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-BF781-1002
|Resolution:
|5740x3946
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined operations blend officer and enlisted PME [Image 7 of 7], by Brian Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combined operations blend officer and enlisted PME
No keywords found.