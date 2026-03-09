U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua R. Tidwell, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant and U.S. Air Force Col. Stephanie Q. Wilson, Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education commander, address students from Squadron Officer School and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy during a combined operations welcome at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 12:12
|Photo ID:
|9559007
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-MU520-1002
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined operations blend officer and enlisted PME [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combined operations blend officer and enlisted PME
No keywords found.