Combined operations blend officer and enlisted PME

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua R. Tidwell, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy commandant and U.S. Air Force Col. Stephanie Q. Wilson, Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education commander, address students from Squadron Officer School and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy during a combined operations welcome at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)