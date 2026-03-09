Army approves M111, first new lethal hand grenade since 1968

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PICATINNY ARSENAL, NJ – The U.S. Army has cleared the M111 Offensive Hand Grenade (OHG) for Full Material Release (FMR). Developed by the Capabilities Program Executive Ammunition and Energetics (CPE A&E), in conjunction with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center at Picatinny Arsenal, the M111 OHG will replace the obsolete body and fuze of the Mk3A2 hand grenade series, marking the first new lethal hand grenade to achieve FMR since 1968 when the Mk3A2 entered service. The Mk3A2 is restricted for use due to its asbestos body unlike the M111 which utilizes a plastic body that is fully consumed during detonation.

U.S. Army photo by Christopher Arthur