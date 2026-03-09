(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army approves M111, first new lethal hand grenade since 1968

    Army approves M111, first new lethal hand grenade since 1968

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NJ – The U.S. Army has cleared the M111 Offensive Hand Grenade (OHG) for Full Material Release (FMR). Developed by the Capabilities Program Executive Ammunition and Energetics (CPE A&E), in conjunction with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center at Picatinny Arsenal, the M111 OHG will replace the obsolete body and fuze of the Mk3A2 hand grenade series, marking the first new lethal hand grenade to achieve FMR since 1968 when the Mk3A2 entered service. The Mk3A2 is restricted for use due to its asbestos body unlike the M111 which utilizes a plastic body that is fully consumed during detonation.
    U.S. Army photo by Christopher Arthur

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 07:55
    Photo ID: 9558336
    VIRIN: 260306-A-GY890-1011
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army approves M111, first new lethal hand grenade since 1968, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army approves M111, first new lethal hand grenade since 1968

