    21st Theater Sustainment Command 2026 Tech Symposium [Image 2 of 3]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command 2026 Tech Symposium

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matt Kuzara 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Attendees to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's 2026 Tech Symposium, listen as Col. Edward Kendall, the U.S. Army Europe-Africa G6, speaks to the crowd in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, March 10, 2026. The focus of the symposium was to draw cyber Soldiers and civilian partners together to discuss how to help keep the U.S. Army at the forefront of network technologies and operations.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 07:42
    Photo ID: 9558333
    VIRIN: 260310-A-GP421-2994
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
    21st Theater Sustainment Command's 2026 Tech Symposium

    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    First in Support
    21 strong

