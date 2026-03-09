21st Theater Sustainment Command 2026 Tech Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's 2026 Tech Symposium, listen as Col. Edward Kendall, the U.S. Army Europe-Africa G6, speaks to the crowd in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, March 10, 2026. The focus of the symposium was to draw cyber Soldiers and civilian partners together to discuss how to help keep the U.S. Army at the forefront of network technologies and operations.