21st Theater Sustainment Command 2026 Tech Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The keynote speaker for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's 2026 Tech Symposium, Col. Edward Kendall, the U.S. Army Europe-Africa G6, talks to the symposium attendees in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, March 10, 2026. Kendall gave his expertise on how cyber Soldiers can make practical steps toward enhancing cyber capabilities.