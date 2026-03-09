(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st Theater Sustainment Command's 2026 Tech Symposium

    21st Theater Sustainment Command's 2026 Tech Symposium

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matt Kuzara 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The keynote speaker for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's 2026 Tech Symposium, Col. Edward Kendall, the U.S. Army Europe-Africa G6, talks to the symposium attendees in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, March 10, 2026. Kendall gave his expertise on how cyber Soldiers can make practical steps toward enhancing cyber capabilities.

    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    First in Support
    21 strong

