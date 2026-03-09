(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12th CAB Headquarters and Headquarters Company holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    12th CAB Headquarters and Headquarters Company holds change of command ceremony

    GERMANY

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Terrell Mason 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Luis Blanchard, the outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, delivers remarks during a ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, March 6, 2026. 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB Headquarters and Headquarters Company holds change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Terrell Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

