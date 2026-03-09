12th CAB Headquarters and Headquarters Company holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Adam Bock, commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, renders a salute during the Headquarters and Headquarters Company change of command ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, March 6, 2026. 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.