12th CAB Headquarters and Headquarters Company holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Army Capt. Luis Blanchard, the outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, renders a salute to Col. Adam Bock, commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade during a ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, March 6, 2026. 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.