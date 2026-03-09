U.S. Army Capt. Luis Blanchard, the outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, renders a salute to Col. Adam Bock, commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade during a ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, March 6, 2026. 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 07:06
|Photo ID:
|9558297
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-UF668-2706
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB Headquarters and Headquarters Company holds change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Terrell Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.