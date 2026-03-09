USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, at the conclusion of a scheduled deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260113-N-JM579-1060 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 13, 2026) Seaman Jacob Friedenberger throws heaving line to the pier during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Jan. 13, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)