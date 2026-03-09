260113-N-JM579-1035 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 13, 2026) Cryptological Technician Technical 3rd Class Makhi Juarezhaile throws heaving line to the tug boat during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Jan. 13, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9558246
|VIRIN:
|260113-N-JM579-1035
|Resolution:
|3934x2623
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, at the conclusion of a scheduled deployment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.