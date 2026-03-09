(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, at the conclusion of a scheduled deployment [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, at the conclusion of a scheduled deployment

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Macklin 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    260113-N-JM579-1043 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 13, 2026) Sailors heave the working line of the tug boat to secure it during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Jan. 13, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 05:15
    Photo ID: 9558247
    VIRIN: 260113-N-JM579-1043
    Resolution: 4827x3218
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, at the conclusion of a scheduled deployment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Rota, Spain, Sea and Anchor, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)

