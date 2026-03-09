Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade repair the mudflap reflector before the mobilization exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on March 8, 2026. The MOBEX is a part of Freedom Shield, which enhances modernization by combining virtual training and joint exercises that equip the Republic of Korea-United States and Indo-Pacific allied forces to counter evolving threats with agile strategies, forward-thinking solutions, and diverse operational environments. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 02:09
|Photo ID:
|9558099
|VIRIN:
|260308-A-QD713-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th ADA Conducts IFPC Mobility Exercise III [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.