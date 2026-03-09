35th ADA Conducts IFPC Mobility Exercise III

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade checks the foldable warning triangles for the mobilization exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on March 8, 2026. The MOBEX is a part of Freedom Shield, which enhances modernization by combining virtual training and joint exercises that equip the Republic of Korea-United States and Indo-Pacific allied forces to counter evolving threats with agile strategies, forward-thinking solutions, and diverse operational environments. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)