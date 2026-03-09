(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th ADA Conducts IFPC Mobility Exercise III [Image 1 of 5]

    35th ADA Conducts IFPC Mobility Exercise III

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon 

    8th Army

    Soldiers from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade prepare for the mobilization exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on March 8, 2026. The MOBEX is a part of Freedom Shield, which enhances modernization by combining virtual training and joint exercises that equip the Republic of Korea-United States and Indo-Pacific allied forces in order to counter evolving threats with agile strategies, forward-thinking solutions, and diverse operational environments. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th ADA Conducts IFPC Mobility Exercise III [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Modernization
    Lethality
    Department of War
    35thADA
    U.S. Army
    FreedomShield26

