(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2 [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Soldiers zero their weapons in preparation of the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia on March 9, 2026. The annual, live-fire training event, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, tests Soldiers marksmanship skills in 13 separate rifle, pistol and multigun matches that includes firing more than 500 rounds during the week. The competition, which is often referred to as ‘All Army,’ is open to active duty, Reserve, National Guard and ROTC Cadets with the goal of raising the standards of marksmanship and increasing lethality across the entire force. (U.S. army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9557799
    VIRIN: 260309-A-TG877-1243
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery