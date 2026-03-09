The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit is hosting the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia on March 8-14. The annual, live-fire training event tests Soldiers marksmanship skills in 13 separate rifle, pistol and multigun matches that includes firing more than 500 rounds. The competition, which is often referred to as ‘All Army,’ is open to active duty, Reserve, National Guard and ROTC Cadets with the goal of raising the standards of marksmanship and increasing lethality across the entire force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)