The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Day 2

U.S. Army Soldiers zero their weapons in preparation of the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia on March 9, 2026. The annual, live-fire training event, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, tests Soldiers marksmanship skills in 13 separate rifle, pistol and multigun matches that includes firing more than 500 rounds during the week. The competition, which is often referred to as ‘All Army,’ is open to active duty, Reserve, National Guard and ROTC Cadets with the goal of raising the standards of marksmanship and increasing lethality across the entire force. (U.S. army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)