USAFA Boxing Wing Open Championship 2026

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadets cheer during the Wing Open Championships held at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Feb. 27, 2026. Twenty-four cadet boxers competed for a chance to represent the Academy at the National Collegiate Boxing Association Western Regional. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)