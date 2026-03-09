USAFA Boxing Wing Open Championship 2026

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Juneau Kim and James Burnias square up during the men's 125 lb. bout at the Wing Open Championships held at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Feb. 27, 2026. Twenty-four cadet boxers competed for a chance to represent the Academy at the National Collegiate Boxing Association Western Regional. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
02.28.2026
03.09.2026
9557773
260227-F-HI801-1063
6240x4160
5.18 MB
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
2
0
