    USAFA Boxing Wing Open Championship 2026 [Image 5 of 10]

    USAFA Boxing Wing Open Championship 2026

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Juneau Kim and James Burnias square up during the men's 125 lb. bout at the Wing Open Championships held at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Feb. 27, 2026. Twenty-four cadet boxers competed for a chance to represent the Academy at the National Collegiate Boxing Association Western Regional. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 17:42
    Photo ID: 9557773
    VIRIN: 260227-F-HI801-1063
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Boxing Wing Open Championship 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

