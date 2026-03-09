U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Samantha Villa prepares to land a punch on Charlotte McPhee-Gillum during the women's 119 lb. bout at the Wing Open Championships held at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Feb. 27, 2026. Twenty-four cadet boxers competed for a chance to represent the Academy at the National Collegiate Boxing Association Western Regional. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 17:42
|Photo ID:
|9557769
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-HI801-1001
|Resolution:
|4670x3113
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
This work, USAFA Boxing Wing Open Championship 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS