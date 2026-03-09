(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USSF Capt. Tyler Riechmann conducted COG target analysis with French Space Command at SPARTEX 2026. [Image 2 of 3]

    USSF Capt. Tyler Riechmann conducted COG target analysis with French Space Command at SPARTEX 2026.

    TOULOUSE, FRANCE

    02.10.2026

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Tyler Riechmann, Space Delta 5 special technical operations deputy division chief, collaborates with international partners during Exercise SPARTEX 2026 at the French Space Command headquarters in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026. Representing U.S. Space Forces - Space (S4S) and the Combined Space Operations Center, Riechmann integrated U.S. doctrinal approaches into the exercise's planning cycle to enhance the collective ability of S4S and the CSpOC to protect and defend the space domain to deliver space effects to the Joint Force. (Courtesy photo by French Space Command)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 17:37
    VIRIN: 260210-X-OF297-1002
    Location: TOULOUSE, FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF Capt. Tyler Riechmann conducted COG target analysis with French Space Command at SPARTEX 2026. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Group photo for Exercise SPARTEX 2026 in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026
    USSF Capt. Tyler Riechmann conducted COG target analysis with French Space Command at SPARTEX 2026.
    U.S. Space Force Capt. Tyler Riechmann, Space Delta 5 special technical operations deputy division chief, collaborates with international partners during Exercise SPARTEX 2026 at the French Space Command headquarters in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026.

