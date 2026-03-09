(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Tyler Riechmann, Space Delta 5 special technical operations deputy division chief, collaborates with international partners during Exercise SPARTEX 2026 at the French Space Command headquarters in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026. [Image 3 of 3]

    TOULOUSE, FRANCE

    02.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Forces Space

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 17:37
    Photo ID: 9557768
    VIRIN: 260210-X-OF297-1003
    Resolution: 2671x1781
    Size: 873.27 KB
    Location: TOULOUSE, FR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Space Force Capt. Tyler Riechmann, Space Delta 5 special technical operations deputy division chief, collaborates with international partners during Exercise SPARTEX 2026 at the French Space Command headquarters in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Group photo for Exercise SPARTEX 2026 in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026
    USSF Capt. Tyler Riechmann conducted COG target analysis with French Space Command at SPARTEX 2026.
