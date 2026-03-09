Date Taken: 02.10.2026 Date Posted: 03.09.2026 17:37 Photo ID: 9557768 VIRIN: 260210-X-OF297-1003 Resolution: 2671x1781 Size: 873.27 KB Location: TOULOUSE, FR

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Space Force Capt. Tyler Riechmann, Space Delta 5 special technical operations deputy division chief, collaborates with international partners during Exercise SPARTEX 2026 at the French Space Command headquarters in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.