Group photo for Exercise SPARTEX 2026 in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Capt. Tyler Riechmann, Space Delta 5 special technical operations deputy division chief, fifth from right, joins multinational participants for a group briefing during Exercise SPARTEX 2026 in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026. U.S. Space Forces - Space (S4S) and the Combined Space Operations Center’s participation in the French-led exercise reinforces the "Power of Integration" by exercising notional operational cycles alongside multiple partner nations to ensure success in current and future globally integrated space operations. (Courtesy photo by French Space Command)