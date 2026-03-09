(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Group photo for Exercise SPARTEX 2026 in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Group photo for Exercise SPARTEX 2026 in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026

    TOULOUSE, FRANCE

    02.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Tyler Riechmann, Space Delta 5 special technical operations deputy division chief, fifth from right, joins multinational participants for a group briefing during Exercise SPARTEX 2026 in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026. U.S. Space Forces - Space (S4S) and the Combined Space Operations Center’s participation in the French-led exercise reinforces the "Power of Integration" by exercising notional operational cycles alongside multiple partner nations to ensure success in current and future globally integrated space operations. (Courtesy photo by French Space Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 17:37
    Photo ID: 9557760
    VIRIN: 260210-X-OF297-1001
    Resolution: 6634x4423
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: TOULOUSE, FR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Group photo for Exercise SPARTEX 2026 in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Group photo for Exercise SPARTEX 2026 in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026
    USSF Capt. Tyler Riechmann conducted COG target analysis with French Space Command at SPARTEX 2026.
    U.S. Space Force Capt. Tyler Riechmann, Space Delta 5 special technical operations deputy division chief, collaborates with international partners during Exercise SPARTEX 2026 at the French Space Command headquarters in Toulouse, France, March 9, 2026.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery