GSDF Soldier Receives M320 Instruction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgia State Defense Force Sgt. 1st Class Alex Seams, representing the Georgia State Defense Force, receives instruction from cadre on the M320 grenade launcher during the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, Mar. 9, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley)