Competitor Checks M320 Sight

A competitor looks through the sight of an M320 grenade launcher during the M320 Grenade Launcher event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, Mar. 9, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley)