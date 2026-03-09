Signals Analyst Aims M320

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Hartsfield, a signals collection analyst representing the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, aims an M320 grenade launcher during the M320 Grenade Launcher event at the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, Mar. 9, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley)