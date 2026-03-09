Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd Talks Leadership, Teamwork at Hubbard High School JROTC Military Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Hubbard High School's JROTC saber team perform drill and ceremony as part of Hubbard High School's 47th JROTC Military Ball at Chateau del Mar in Hickory Hills, Ill., on March 6. The saber team earned many awards this school year and qualified for the Army National Drill Competition in Orlando, Fla. where the best schools from all over the country compete. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gerardo A. Valdes, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)