Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd Talks Leadership, Teamwork at Hubbard High School JROTC Military Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sherlin Rocha, a cadet in Hubbard High School's JROTC, introduces Maj Gen Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard at Hubbard High School's 47th JROTC Military Ball at Chateau del Mar in Hickory Hills, Ill., on March 6. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gerardo A. Valdes, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)