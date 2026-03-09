(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd Talks Leadership, Teamwork at Hubbard High School JROTC Military Ball [Image 6 of 6]

    Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd Talks Leadership, Teamwork at Hubbard High School JROTC Military Ball

    HICKORY HILLS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerardo Valdes 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj Gen Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, shares his wisdom with the guests at Hubbard High School's 47th JROTC Military Ball at Chateau del Mar in Hickory Hills, Ill., on March 6. Maj Gen Boyd looked up to and was mentored by Lt. Col. (ret) Alesia Franklin who is the Senior Army Instructor for Hubbard High School's JROTC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gerardo A. Valdes, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 14:48
    Photo ID: 9557340
    VIRIN: 260306-A-KF845-6229
    Resolution: 4472x2702
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: HICKORY HILLS, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd Talks Leadership, Teamwork at Hubbard High School JROTC Military Ball [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Gerardo Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    leadership
    Illinois
    JROTC

