Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd Talks Leadership, Teamwork at Hubbard High School JROTC Military Ball

Maj Gen Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, shares his wisdom with the guests at Hubbard High School's 47th JROTC Military Ball at Chateau del Mar in Hickory Hills, Ill., on March 6. Maj Gen Boyd looked up to and was mentored by Lt. Col. (ret) Alesia Franklin who is the Senior Army Instructor for Hubbard High School's JROTC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gerardo A. Valdes, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)