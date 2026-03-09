(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Weapons Live Fire, 50 Cal and M240 [Image 6 of 6]

    Weapons Live Fire, 50 Cal and M240

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Seaman Ivan Garcia 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    260211-N-XW565-1412 Gunners Mate Seaman Jameson Pierrelus assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), fires an M2A1 .50-caliber heavy machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard Essex, Feb. 11, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Live Fire, 50 Cal and M240 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Ivan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHD 2
    NAVY
    ESSEX

