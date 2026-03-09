260211-N-XW565-1374 Gunners Mate 3rd Class Jose Jimenez-Ramos assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), charges an M2A1 .50-caliber heavy machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard Essex, Feb. 11, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)
|02.11.2026
|03.09.2026 14:38
|9557305
|260211-N-XW565-1374
|8256x5504
|5.38 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|3
|0
This work, Weapons Live Fire, 50 Cal and M240 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Ivan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.