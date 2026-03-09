Weapons Live Fire, 50 Cal and M240

260211-N-XW565-1208 Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Tulley Belcourt, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), fire an M240 medium machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard Essex, Feb. 11, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9557301
|VIRIN:
|260211-N-XW565-1208
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
