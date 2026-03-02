(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DDG 105 Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis [Image 7 of 8]

    DDG 105 Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260302-N-JJ672-1429
    John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) transports pallets to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, March 2, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

