DDG 105 Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260302-N-JJ672-1192

U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Malik Black fires a shot line from mid ship aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) steams alongside during a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, March 2, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)