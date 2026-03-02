DDG 105 Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors heave line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the South China Sea, March 2, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)