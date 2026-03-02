260302-N-JJ672-1322
U.S. Navy Sailors heave line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the South China Sea, March 2, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 03:35
|Photo ID:
|9556307
|VIRIN:
|260302-N-JJ672-1322
|Resolution:
|3881x2559
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DDG 105 Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.