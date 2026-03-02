(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st MEU | Iron Fist 26 Closing Ceremony [Image 9 of 13]

    31st MEU | Iron Fist 26 Closing Ceremony

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Reyes 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Chris Niedziocha, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks to Marines, Sailors, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, during the closing ceremony for Iron Fist 26, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and JGSDF. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Reyes)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 04:10
    Photo ID: 9556274
    VIRIN: 260309-M-OO238-1136
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

