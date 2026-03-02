31st MEU | Iron Fist 26 Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Colonel Goichi Takata, commanding officer of the 3rd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, speaks to Marines, Sailors, and JGSDF members, during the closing ceremony for Iron Fist 26, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Reyes)