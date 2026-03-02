31st MEU | Iron Fist 26 Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Chris Niedziocha, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Colonel Goichi Takata, commanding officer of 3rd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, exchange gifts during the closing ceremony for Iron Fist 26, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and JGSDF. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Reyes)