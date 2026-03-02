(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Signal Brigade conducts M4 Range Training at Camp Humphreys

    1st Signal Brigade conducts M4 Range Training at Camp Humphreys

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Haegyeom Shin 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Signal Brigade conduct M4 rifle marksmanship training at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb 11, 2026. The training strengthens marksmanship fundamentals and ensures Soldiers maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Shin Haegyeom)

