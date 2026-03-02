Date Taken: 02.10.2026 Date Posted: 03.09.2026 01:40 Photo ID: 9556140 VIRIN: 260211-A-VF440-3528 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.87 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 1st Signal Brigade conducts M4 Range Training at Camp Humphreys [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Haegyeom Shin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.