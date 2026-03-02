1st Signal Brigade conducts M4 Range Training at Camp Humphreys

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Signal Brigade conduct M4 rifle marksmanship training at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Feb 11, 2026. The training strengthens marksmanship fundamentals and ensures Soldiers maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Shin Haegyeom)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 01:39
|Photo ID:
|9556141
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-VF440-6694
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
