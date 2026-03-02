The multinational augmentees participated in an orientation designed to provide crucial context for the mission. The orientation included a visit to the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom, the only portion of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) where North and South Korean forces stand face-to-face.
This was followed by a visit to the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul to learn more about the Korean War and UNC contributions. The UNC Deputy Commander (DCOM), Lieutenant General Scott Winter, and augmentees were welcomed by the Vice Chairman of the Republic of Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lieutenant General Kwon, Dae-Won.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 21:36
|Photo ID:
|9555852
|VIRIN:
|260303-F-PA205-3419
|Resolution:
|4287x6430
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026 [Image 29 of 29], by Maj. Belinda Culley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026 - Reaffirming Commitment to Stability
No keywords found.