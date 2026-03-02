Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The multinational augmentees participated in an orientation designed to provide crucial context for the mission. The orientation included a visit to the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom, the only portion of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) where North and South Korean forces stand face-to-face.



This was followed by a visit to the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul to learn more about the Korean War and UNC contributions. The UNC Deputy Commander (DCOM), Lieutenant General Scott Winter, and augmentees were welcomed by the Vice Chairman of the Republic of Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lieutenant General Kwon, Dae-Won.